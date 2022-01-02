Zacks Investment Research Lowers Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

