Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get Genfit alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNFT. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genfit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

GNFT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genfit (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.