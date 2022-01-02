Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

