Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $7.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.72 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,340,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,433,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 75.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $8,787,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 163.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

