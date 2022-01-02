Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.03). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,653,007 shares of company stock worth $38,090,199 and sold 173,444 shares worth $5,607,860. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

