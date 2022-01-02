Zacks: Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank also reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after buying an additional 207,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after buying an additional 103,230 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,654,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

