Zacks: Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $908.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report $908.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.95 million to $934.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $723.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

