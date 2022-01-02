Zacks: Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report $174.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.14 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $166.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,855. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 640.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 114,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,718. The company has a market cap of $955.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

