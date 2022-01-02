Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.19. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

WRK stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WestRock by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

