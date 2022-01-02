Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report $3.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 million and the highest is $4.01 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 in the last three months. 30.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,162. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $79.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

