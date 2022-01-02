Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Brokerages predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.20 million and the lowest is $318.50 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $237.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

