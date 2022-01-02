Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 9,816,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,851,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. Twitter has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

