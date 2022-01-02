Zacks: Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. MarineMax posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,604 shares of company stock valued at $953,937. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $66,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

