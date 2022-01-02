Zacks: Analysts Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.59 Million

Brokerages expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to announce sales of $113.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.18 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $290.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,027,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 599,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,775. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

