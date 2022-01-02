Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $128.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.98 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TGLS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

