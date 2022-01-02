Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.