Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.97.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.