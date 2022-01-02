Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 1,316 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

