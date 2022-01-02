Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys 4,648 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 7.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.