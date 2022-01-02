Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 4,648 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 7.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

