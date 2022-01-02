YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $142,396.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005400 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

