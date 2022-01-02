Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as low as C$1.54. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 63,894 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yangarra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$138.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.54.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32. Insiders acquired 48,611 shares of company stock worth $84,319 over the last three months.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

