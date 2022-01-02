Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in CME Group by 5,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.51 and a 52 week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.