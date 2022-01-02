Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,727 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

TPR stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

