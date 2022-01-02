Xponance Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total transaction of $267,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,556 shares of company stock valued at $37,050,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB stock opened at $529.35 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.26.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.