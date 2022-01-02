Xponance Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $297.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.