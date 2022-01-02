Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $460,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $164.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

