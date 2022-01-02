Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.95.

XOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. XOS has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XOS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 35,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

