X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.57. 3,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 72,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 11,327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,000 shares during the period.

