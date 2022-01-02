Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $15.89. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 21,555 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.