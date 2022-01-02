Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WIT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.62.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 11.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 4.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wipro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.