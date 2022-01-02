Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.62.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.64. Wipro has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 104.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 220.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 191.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 867,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

