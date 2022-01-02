Wings (WINGS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $125.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $1.55 million and $125.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005246 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

