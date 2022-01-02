Wing Finance Reaches Market Cap of $34.18 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $15.46 or 0.00032765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00063234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.37 or 0.08026363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.01 or 0.99698547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,336,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,211,572 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

