White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

