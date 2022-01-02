Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,733,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

