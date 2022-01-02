West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 30,319 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 207,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $7.19 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

