West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 47,430 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 367.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $440.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

