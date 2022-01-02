West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises 2.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $330,000.

BBN stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

