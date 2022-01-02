West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.