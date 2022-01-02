West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $173.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $174.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.13. The company has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

