West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.74 and a 200-day moving average of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

