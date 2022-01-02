Welch Group LLC Invests $230,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

