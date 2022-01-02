WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.