Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 95 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $649.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $658.82 and its 200-day moving average is $624.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

