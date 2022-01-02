Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day moving average of $258.98. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

