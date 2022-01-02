Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $21.16 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

