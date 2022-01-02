Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $414.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.