Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 149.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.90. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

