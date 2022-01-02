Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

